Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GIS opened at $69.95 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

