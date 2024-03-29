Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

TLH stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.36.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

