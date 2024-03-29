Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

