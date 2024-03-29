Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds Sells 3,033 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Reddit alerts:

Reddit Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 49.32 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of 45.05 and a 12-month high of 74.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.