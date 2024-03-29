Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Director David C. Habiger Buys 3,000 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director David C. Habiger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reddit Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at 49.32 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 45.05 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

