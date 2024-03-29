Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 8103524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

