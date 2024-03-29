Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 89.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $19,074,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 279,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Renasant by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 235,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

