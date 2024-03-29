RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.07.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $347.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.20. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

