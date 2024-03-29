RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

RH opened at $347.99 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.20.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

