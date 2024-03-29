Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

