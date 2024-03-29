RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.16

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.16 and traded as high as C$18.58. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 1,184,964 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.