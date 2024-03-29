RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.16

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.16 and traded as high as C$18.58. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.47, with a volume of 1,184,964 shares changing hands.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.16.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.46, for a total transaction of C$31,363.54. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.