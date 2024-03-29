Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.78 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.52 and its 200 day moving average is $138.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

