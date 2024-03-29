Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $2,736,929.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

