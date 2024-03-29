Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 669.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

