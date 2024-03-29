Roth Mkm Raises Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target to $28.00

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

CLRB stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

