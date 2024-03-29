Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 152,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 268,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

Further Reading

