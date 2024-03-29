Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.84

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.84 and last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 357320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

