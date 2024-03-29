Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.93

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 51876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 490,209 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 316,767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 224,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

