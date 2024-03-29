Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.04. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 5,347 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 16.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

