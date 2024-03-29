Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $299.63 and last traded at $301.21. Approximately 1,034,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,699,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.38.

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.10. The stock has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

