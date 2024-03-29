Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.67. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,254,967 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

The stock has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

