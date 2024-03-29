Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock worth $3,711,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

