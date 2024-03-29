Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 303 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $336.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.87 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.