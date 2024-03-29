Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

