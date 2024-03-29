Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $91,790,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $45.41 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

