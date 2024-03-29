Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

