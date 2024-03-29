Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVTR

Avantor Price Performance

Avantor stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. Avantor’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.