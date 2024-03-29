Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 282,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $60.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

