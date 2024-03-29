Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.