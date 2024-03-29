Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $555.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.