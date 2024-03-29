Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

APD stock opened at $242.37 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.