Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

