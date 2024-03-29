Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

