Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $595,000 in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of FORL stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.46.
About Four Leaf Acquisition
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Four Leaf Acquisition
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.