Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

