Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.