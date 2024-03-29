Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 231,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aegon by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

