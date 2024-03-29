Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,782,164.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

