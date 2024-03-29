Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

