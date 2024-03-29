Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,575,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,123,000 after buying an additional 306,503 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $38.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

