Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,406,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,422,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 198,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after buying an additional 690,057 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVE. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CVE opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.