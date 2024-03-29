Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

