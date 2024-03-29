Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $112,365,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $109,092,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEHC opened at $90.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

