Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,458,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $825.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $850.26 and a 200 day moving average of $798.27. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

