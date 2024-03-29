Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 288,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

