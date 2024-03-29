Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $438.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.85 and a 52-week high of $440.64.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,509 shares of company stock worth $34,838,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

