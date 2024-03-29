Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,764 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CRH alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

CRH Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.