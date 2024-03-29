Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Get Panagram AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Panagram AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $506,000.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOX opened at $25.51 on Friday. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.