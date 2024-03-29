Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.11 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.