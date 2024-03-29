Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $81.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

